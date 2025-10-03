$41.280.05
Zelenskyy announced a series of new sanctions decisions: Russia's defense industry to prepare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions decisions, particularly against companies and individuals working for the Russian defense industry. Ukraine will combine its sanctions with international partners to increase pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy announced a series of new sanctions decisions: Russia's defense industry to prepare

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced several new sanctions decisions - in particular, against companies and individuals working for Russian defense production, reports UNN.

We are preparing several new sanctions decisions. This includes the extension of our sanctions that were expiring, and the introduction of new sanctions, in particular against companies and individuals working for Russian defense production.

- the President said.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders02.10.25, 16:35 • 2774 views

According to him, Ukraine will combine its sanctions with those of its partners, and pressure on Russia will only increase.

I want to thank everyone in the world who helps! Thank you to everyone in Ukraine who works for our state, our independence, our people.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy instructed to start working on extending sanctions that are expiring30.09.25, 18:54 • 2986 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine