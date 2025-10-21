Zelenskyy announced a "good and completely new" agreement on Ukraine's defense capabilities

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
05:01 PM • 4332 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
03:33 PM • 12435 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 17245 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 26254 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 18131 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 20635 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 22300 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 21923 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20815 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19499 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41521 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 11322 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 9584 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19863 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 195601:20 PM • 5812 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 26282 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41700 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 40428 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 47064 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 104127 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 2136 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 20025 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 35909 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 27171 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 83304 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Nord Stream

Zelenskyy announced a "good and completely new" agreement on Ukraine's defense capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new agreement on defense capabilities, the details of which will be released this week. This agreement is seen as part of long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced a "good and completely new" agreement on Ukraine's defense capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a good and in many ways completely new agreement on Ukrainian defense capabilities. Details, according to him, will be available during the week, UNN reports.

Preparations for meetings with European partners have now been finalized – important events later in the week. ...there will be a good and in many ways completely new agreement on our defense capabilities. An agreement that we will implement as part of security guarantees for our state, for all our people in the long term.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is too early to name the details now – everything will be available during the week.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on energy, including gas, covering energy facilities, following which he announced the preparation of responses, including the scaling up of long-range responses to Russian terror, and instructed to prepare documents for agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine