Zelenskyy announced a "good and completely new" agreement on Ukraine's defense capabilities
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a good and in many ways completely new agreement on Ukrainian defense capabilities. Details, according to him, will be available during the week, UNN reports.
Preparations for meetings with European partners have now been finalized – important events later in the week. ...there will be a good and in many ways completely new agreement on our defense capabilities. An agreement that we will implement as part of security guarantees for our state, for all our people in the long term.
According to him, it is too early to name the details now – everything will be available during the week.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on energy, including gas, covering energy facilities, following which he announced the preparation of responses, including the scaling up of long-range responses to Russian terror, and instructed to prepare documents for agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems.