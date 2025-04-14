Zelenskyy is convinced of a diplomatic solution to the war and explained why

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot occupy the entire Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side does not have enough strength to de-occupy everything, so this war will end diplomatically. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Today (victory is - ed.) is definitely not to lose our sovereignty and our independence. We will still return everything that we have not lost, and the Russians have taken from us, temporarily occupied territories. I understand that this is a great difficulty, a historical difficulty, a historical challenge. Everything will return, preferably through diplomatic means, of course, I don't want to lose people. It is impossible to return people, these are irreversible losses. This is the number of military, civilians, children, adults. In any format of the end of the war, no one will forgive this moment - - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also announced a diplomatic solution to the war.

Of course there will be negotiations, of course they will be different, both trilateral and bilateral, there will be different formats, we will reach a diplomatic solution to this war, because Putin cannot occupy us, and we do not have enough strength to de-occupy everything and this is a clear situation today. Therefore, this war will end diplomatically - Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the President once again stressed that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

We do not recognize the territories as Russian, those that are temporarily occupied. They will put pressure on us, both through the US and through some partners. They will want us to recognize, we will not recognize it. We will return. When, how, I cannot say today, but this is the goal - said Zelenskyy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he would welcome US President Donald Trump to Ukraine so that he could "understand what is happening here".

Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian and will not agree to reduce the army during future negotiations on ending the war.