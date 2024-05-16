ukenru
Actual
Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv

Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21907 views

Zelenskyy discussed with Polish Prime Minister Tusk Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv and the security agreement, as well as plans to work on an ambitious bilateral security agreement between the historic partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. They discussed Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv and the security agreement, UNN reports.

He told me ... about his trip to Kharkiv and the situation on the ground. In particular, about Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv and other regions. One of Russia's goals now is the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine. Russia's success there will jeopardize Europe's energy security. We must work together to find a way to counter this 

- Zelensky said.

According to the Head of State, the leaders instructed the teams to immediately start working on the text of the bilateral security agreement.

"Between historical partners, it should be as ambitious as possible," Zelensky summarized.

Zelensky: two Patriot systems are needed to protect Kharkiv16.05.24, 16:17 • 18320 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

