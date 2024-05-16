Zelensky: two Patriot systems are needed to protect Kharkiv

President Vladimir Zelensky said that for the defense of Kharkiv needs two Patriot air defense systems. He said this in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

All we need are two Patriot systems - Zelensky said.

He also added that "Russia will not be able to take over Kharkiv if we have them.

According to ABC News, Zelensky, standing next to wounded soldiers, made it clear that the delay in U.S. aid had a direct impact on the course of the war and the situation on the northeastern border.

When asked if the US was to blame for what is now happening in Kharkiv, Zelensky replied:

It's the world's fault, They allowed Putin to occupy the city. But now the world can help.

