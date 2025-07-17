$41.810.01
Zelenskyy and Trump prepare "mega-deal" on arms trade: US plans to buy Ukrainian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4090 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is discussing a breakthrough defense deal with Donald Trump. The US could acquire Ukrainian drones, tested in war, in exchange for Kyiv's purchase of American weapons.

Zelenskyy and Trump prepare "mega-deal" on arms trade: US plans to buy Ukrainian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is discussing a breakthrough defense agreement with US President Donald Trump. Under this agreement, the US could acquire Ukrainian drones, tested in the war with Russia, in exchange for Kyiv purchasing American weapons. The Ukrainian leader called the initiative a "win-win" and added that the drones, which hit Russian targets at a distance of over 1000 km, are also needed by the American army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the interview of the President of Ukraine to the New York Post.

President Trump and Zelenskyy are considering a "mega-deal" under which the US would buy battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv's agreement to purchase a certain batch of weapons from America.

- said the Ukrainian leader.

On July 16, in a comment for the New York Post, Zelenskyy said that his latest talks with Trump "focused on a breakthrough agreement that provides for mutual support of US and Ukrainian air technologies, and Kyiv offered to share everything it learned about modern warfare during the three-year conflict with Russia."

This agreement, as noted, could be transformative for the US military and national security, as officials and drone experts warn that American technology lags significantly behind Russia and China, and American soldiers are poorly equipped to use drones or defend against the types of devices produced by adversaries.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Zelenskyy told the New York Post, referring to Ukrainian drones that were able to hit heavy bombers more than 1000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Reference

On June 1, strategic aviation in Russia burned en masse. This happened as a result of a large-scale SBU special operation called "Web". As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

"I think this is truly a mega-deal, as they say, a win-win," Zelenskyy added.

Experts warn that many countries are studying the conflict to understand what modern warfare will look like, given the potential devastation from the Kremlin's drone bombings of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy instructed that within six months, at least 50% of weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be produced in Ukraine17.07.25, 14:00 • 4604 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Tesla
