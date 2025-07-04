$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Zelenskyy and Trump discussed intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine and air defense system supplies - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine and the supply of air defense systems. The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement about his disappointment with the outcome of his conversation with Putin.

Zelenskyy and Trump discussed intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine and air defense system supplies - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump discussed the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine. They also touched upon the topic of providing air defense systems to our country, reports Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, writes UNN.

Details

Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the escalation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine

- the journalist reported. 

Reminder: the Kremlin commented on Donald Trump's statement about his disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia would continue its "special operation" due to the lack of diplomatic channels.

At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is also interested in achieving its goals by "political-diplomatic" means.

Of course, we treat all statements by President Trump with great respect. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals during the special operation, and it is better to do this by political and diplomatic means.

- stated Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.  
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Anti-aircraft warfare
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
