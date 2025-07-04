Zelenskyy and Trump discussed intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine and air defense system supplies - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump discussed the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine. They also touched upon the topic of providing air defense systems to our country, reports Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, writes UNN.

Details

Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the escalation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine - the journalist reported.

Reminder: the Kremlin commented on Donald Trump's statement about his disappointment with the results of his conversation with Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia would continue its "special operation" due to the lack of diplomatic channels.

At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is also interested in achieving its goals by "political-diplomatic" means.