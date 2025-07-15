Zelenskyy and the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discussed the security situation in frontline and border regions

During the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko discussed the security situation in regions near the front line and the border. The Minister reported on the actions of the National Guard and measures to protect logistics in Donbas. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy heard a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko regarding the active actions of the National Guard of Ukraine units together with other components of the Defense Forces, as well as regarding the security situation in the frontline and border regions.

Separately, we discussed the work of the NGU units in the Donetsk direction, the use of drones, and the protection of our frontline logistics. We are preparing new measures to ensure security in Ukrainian communities and counter crime - noted the President.

Recall

