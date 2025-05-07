Zelenskyy and OECD Secretary-General Cormann discussed Ukraine's recovery plan: details

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 67763 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 54282 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 54996 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 62450 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 96847 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 52333 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 109082 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57330 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 127510 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy and OECD Secretary-General Cormann discussed Ukraine's recovery plan: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The President of Ukraine met with the OECD Secretary-General to discuss the organization's participation in the country's reconstruction. They also discussed strengthening the agricultural sector and the importance of anti-corruption reforms.

Zelenskyy and OECD Secretary-General Cormann discussed Ukraine's recovery plan: details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann. They discussed the OECD's participation in the development and implementation of Ukraine's recovery plan, UNN reports.

Details

"I had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann. We discussed the OECD's participation in the development and implementation of Ukraine's recovery plan. We are confident that the war will end and we will rebuild Ukraine together with strong companies and countries. We also discussed strengthening Ukraine's agricultural sector by attracting investment," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine appreciates the OECD's high assessment of Ukraine's development, presented today in the country's economic and anti-corruption reviews.

This is a roadmap of necessary reforms and a positive signal for international investors

- said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine has made significant progress in anti-corruption strategy and political finance transparency - OECD16.12.24, 13:08 • 16968 views

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the war and have a ceasefire, "to reach it - an unconditional ceasefire."

But in any case, we are sure that the war will end and we will rebuild Ukraine with all the strong companies and countries

- said Zelenskyy.

The OECD Secretary-General noted Ukraine's significant progress in reforms, particularly in the fight against corruption, which is an important prerequisite for the country's integration into the OECD. The Organization is ready to continue providing the necessary technical assistance on this path.

In addition, they discussed strengthening Ukraine's agricultural sector by attracting investment.

Addition

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law.

Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast17.03.25, 16:21 • 15704 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Olha Stefanishyna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
