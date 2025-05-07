Zelenskyy and OECD Secretary-General Cormann discussed Ukraine's recovery plan: details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann. They discussed the OECD's participation in the development and implementation of Ukraine's recovery plan, UNN reports.

Details

"I had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann. We discussed the OECD's participation in the development and implementation of Ukraine's recovery plan. We are confident that the war will end and we will rebuild Ukraine together with strong companies and countries. We also discussed strengthening Ukraine's agricultural sector by attracting investment," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine appreciates the OECD's high assessment of Ukraine's development, presented today in the country's economic and anti-corruption reviews.

This is a roadmap of necessary reforms and a positive signal for international investors - said Zelenskyy.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the war and have a ceasefire, "to reach it - an unconditional ceasefire."

But in any case, we are sure that the war will end and we will rebuild Ukraine with all the strong companies and countries - said Zelenskyy.

The OECD Secretary-General noted Ukraine's significant progress in reforms, particularly in the fight against corruption, which is an important prerequisite for the country's integration into the OECD. The Organization is ready to continue providing the necessary technical assistance on this path.

In addition, they discussed strengthening Ukraine's agricultural sector by attracting investment.

Addition

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine has made progress on 21 indicators of roadmaps in the field of anti-corruption and the rule of law.

