Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting: "We are strengthening the front and are ready for any challenges"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Armed Forces, where three key areas were discussed: the situation at the front, the development of a contract army, and the financing of the defense sector for 2025–2026. The President announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state noted the successful actions of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, emphasizing significant pressure on Russian forces and their losses.

We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to entrench themselves and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupier. We have successes - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the president, units of the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are demonstrating high effectiveness, countering the occupiers' attempts to entrench themselves in Donetsk region.

Particular attention was paid to positions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the decision to additionally strengthen the front. The President thanked the soldiers for their resilience and emphasized that the Ukrainian army is always ready to effectively respond to any threats.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the priority of developing a contract army and timely financing of defense forces to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in wartime conditions.

Under any circumstances, our army will be ready to quickly respond to threats to Ukrainian statehood - the president emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy commented on the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. He emphasized the need for real steps from Russia to end the war. The head of state stressed Ukraine's readiness to respond to threats and inform partners about the situation at the front.