Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting: "We are strengthening the front and are ready for any challenges"

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 18377 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 18549 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31343 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 24782 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40915 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28988 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66254 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99421 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57510 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198779 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
36%
756mm
Popular news
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 41079 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 12424 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 70699 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 27475 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 9420 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31410 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 28061 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40982 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 71311 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198807 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 78945 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 162873 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 111673 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 128315 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 176851 views
Actual
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV
Financial Times
Truth Social

Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting: "We are strengthening the front and are ready for any challenges"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the situation at the front, the development of a contract army, and defense financing for 2025-2026. The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, as well as the strengthening of positions in the Zaporizhzhia region, were noted.

Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting: "We are strengthening the front and are ready for any challenges"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Armed Forces, where three key areas were discussed: the situation at the front, the development of a contract army, and the financing of the defense sector for 2025–2026. The President announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state noted the successful actions of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, emphasizing significant pressure on Russian forces and their losses.

We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to entrench themselves and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupier. We have successes

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the president, units of the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are demonstrating high effectiveness, countering the occupiers' attempts to entrench themselves in Donetsk region.

Particular attention was paid to positions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the decision to additionally strengthen the front. The President thanked the soldiers for their resilience and emphasized that the Ukrainian army is always ready to effectively respond to any threats.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the priority of developing a contract army and timely financing of defense forces to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in wartime conditions.

Under any circumstances, our army will be ready to quickly respond to threats to Ukrainian statehood

- the president emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy commented on the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. He emphasized the need for real steps from Russia to end the war. The head of state stressed Ukraine's readiness to respond to threats and inform partners about the situation at the front.

Stepan Haftko

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
79th Air Assault Brigade (Ukraine)
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine