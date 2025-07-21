Zelenskyy after NSDC meeting: tangible economic results needed in six months

After a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that tangible economic results are needed within the next six months, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy called for a significant scaling up of investments in Ukraine and the implementation of joint projects with partners, particularly regarding the localization of production in Ukraine.

Everything that should support Ukrainian business and cooperation with partners now must be implemented quickly and obligatorily. We need tangible economic results within the next six months - the President summarized.

Additionally

The first meeting of the renewed composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine took place under the chairmanship of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed issues of economic security: supporting Ukrainian business, scaling up investments in Ukraine, and implementing joint projects with partners.

