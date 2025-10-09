Zelenskyy: according to our data, Russia's gasoline deficit is up to 20% of its needs

After Ukrainian strikes, Russia has a gasoline deficit of about 20% of its needs; currently, Russia has a ban on gasoline and diesel exports. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists. He said this during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine's strikes deep into Russia are a response to Russia's daily attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure and civilian targets. The President is convinced that sanctions pressure and Russia's inability to continue financing the war can force Russia to stop.

We understand that Ust-Luga, Primorsk are reachable. What happened is, in my opinion, a great success. According to our data, the enemy's gasoline deficit is up to 20 percent of its needs. There are different estimates: from 13 to 20 percent, but it is confirmed that the deficit is already significant. In our opinion, up to 20 percent today - said Zelenskyy.

The President also noted that Russia began importing gasoline from Belarus and China. In particular, the Russians increased imports from Belarus sixfold and abolished import duties. In addition, Russia has a ban on gasoline and diesel exports.

The enemy must feel the price of this war. But we do not kill civilians. Ukrainian troops deliver only pinpoint strikes exactly where the task is set - Zelenskyy emphasized.

