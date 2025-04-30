Zelenskyi signed a law on comprehensive support for veterans: details

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 21067 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 49239 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87371 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55250 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 196199 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154777 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111909 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134496 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107212 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89724 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
4.3m/s
28%
752 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 60733 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 60885 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 76972 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 35255 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 34312 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 13869 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 87371 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 78356 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124539 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 196199 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 17473 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 35374 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 83604 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 99305 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 95662 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Zelenskyi signed a law on comprehensive support for veterans: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3910 views

The President of Ukraine has signed a law providing comprehensive support for veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Zelenskyi signed a law on comprehensive support for veterans: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a draft law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Principles of Domestic and Foreign Policy" regarding the formation of a comprehensive approach to domestic policy in the veteran sphere. This is reported on the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

These changes propose the creation of an effective system for determining the individual needs of war veterans and providing them with support throughout their lives after completing military service.

In particular, we are talking about creating conditions for the provision of effective and accessible medical care, rehabilitation, rehabilitation, and psychological assistance, taking into account individual needs, to war veterans, members of their families, and members of the families of the deceased.

It also concerns the creation of conditions for the formation of programs for the integration of veterans into territorial communities. The Law also provides for financial support for measures and programs aimed at supporting and developing veteran policy. 

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine

 - the message of April 29 about the status of the document says.

Zelensky signed a law on payment of UAH 15 million to families of deceased civilians who defended Ukraine30.04.25, 13:02 • 5766 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.82
Bitcoin
$94,948.60
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.80
Золото
$3,281.56
Ethereum
$1,807.84