Zelenskyi signed a law on comprehensive support for veterans: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a draft law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Principles of Domestic and Foreign Policy" regarding the formation of a comprehensive approach to domestic policy in the veteran sphere. This is reported on the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

These changes propose the creation of an effective system for determining the individual needs of war veterans and providing them with support throughout their lives after completing military service.

In particular, we are talking about creating conditions for the provision of effective and accessible medical care, rehabilitation, rehabilitation, and psychological assistance, taking into account individual needs, to war veterans, members of their families, and members of the families of the deceased.

It also concerns the creation of conditions for the formation of programs for the integration of veterans into territorial communities. The Law also provides for financial support for measures and programs aimed at supporting and developing veteran policy.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - the message of April 29 about the status of the document says.

