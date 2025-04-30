$41.560.18
Zelensky signed a law on payment of UAH 15 million to families of deceased civilians who defended Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5706 views

The President signed a law on increasing payments to UAH 15 million to families of civilians who died defending Ukraine from February 24 to March 25, 2022. Payments will be received by families of 124 deceased.

Zelensky signed a law on payment of UAH 15 million to families of deceased civilians who defended Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law proposing to increase payments from UAH 1.9 million to UAH 15 million for families of civilians who died defending the state between February and March 2022.

This is reported on the parliament's website, UNN writes. 

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine

- This is stated in the message about the status of the document. 

Context

People's Deputy, member of the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports Iryna Borzova reported that the bill concerns those fallen defenders, who voluntarily took up arms and defended Ukraine from February 24 to March 25, 2022. The document proposes to provide a one-time financial assistance from the state in the amount of UAH 15 million to the families of the deceased, both military and civilian.

 The financial and economic justification for the draft law states that the total amount of expenses required for payment to family members of deceased persons of one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 15 million is UAH 1 billion 860 million, i.e. for 124 deceased civilians. 

"Taking into account the limited resources of the state budget, payments are planned to be made to all family members of 124 deceased persons at UAH 1.860 million 750 per person for a total amount of UAH 230 million 733 thousand", - the forecast for 2025 says.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
