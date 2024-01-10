Zelensky will pay a working visit to Lithuania today

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 29887 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 53077 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 38914 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 42702 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113376 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117270 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149723 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179177 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172805 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 72601 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 83515 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103367 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 74088 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 50501 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 52708 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113342 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242049 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 29486 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103367 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149699 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110133 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109931 views
Actual
Zelensky will pay a working visit to Lithuania today

Zelensky will pay a working visit to Lithuania today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28283 views

Zelenskiy visits Lithuania for talks on security, EU and NATO integration, and to thank the country for its support of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Lithuania today. After that, he will visit Estonia and Latvia, UNN reports. 

Our reliable friends and principled partners are Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.  Later I will be in Tallinn and Riga, and today - Vilnius. 

- Zelensky said on Telegram.

According to him, he will hold talks with the President and Prime Minister of Lithuania, as well as the Speaker of the Seimas. He will also meet with representatives of political forces, media and the Ukrainian community. 

He will talk about security, integration into the EU and NATO, cooperation in the field of electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support. 

And, of course, our deepest gratitude. For your uncompromising support of Ukraine throughout the 10 years of war, and especially now, after the start of the full-scale invasion

- the President emphasized.

Addendum

Today, the NATO-Ukraine Council will convene an emergency meeting in response to Russia's recent massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising