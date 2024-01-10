Zelensky will pay a working visit to Lithuania today

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Lithuania today. After that, he will visit Estonia and Latvia, UNN reports.

Our reliable friends and principled partners are Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Later I will be in Tallinn and Riga, and today - Vilnius. - Zelensky said on Telegram.

According to him, he will hold talks with the President and Prime Minister of Lithuania, as well as the Speaker of the Seimas. He will also meet with representatives of political forces, media and the Ukrainian community.

He will talk about security, integration into the EU and NATO, cooperation in the field of electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support.

And, of course, our deepest gratitude. For your uncompromising support of Ukraine throughout the 10 years of war, and especially now, after the start of the full-scale invasion - the President emphasized.

Addendum

Today, the NATO-Ukraine Council will convene an emergency meeting in response to Russia's recent massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.