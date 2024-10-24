Zelensky: when and if the Victory Plan is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the Peace Summit
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine is confident that after the Victory Plan is implemented, Russia will attend the Peace Summit.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that if Ukraine's Victory Plan is implemented, Russia will be seen at the Peace Summit. Zelensky said this during a speech at the Crimean Platform Summit in Latvia, an UNN correspondent reports.
When and if the Victory Plan is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the Peace Summit. We will see the Peace Formula implemented, we will see the goals and principles of the UN Charter fully restored
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan presented to partners contains everything necessary to deprive Russia of any alternatives it is currently counting on, except for a just peace.