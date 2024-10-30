Zelensky: we cannot put pressure on Ukrainians abroad to return
Kyiv • UNN
The President said that Ukraine would not put pressure on citizens abroad to return home. He called on those who can to return and help the country.
Ukraine cannot put pressure on its citizens abroad to return, although their help is really needed. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with the media of the Northern European countries, UNN reports.
Details
"We cannot put pressure, push people to return. I can very loudly call on our Ukrainians abroad to move and help work in the defense industry, help our soldiers, pay taxes, and support Ukraine," Zelensky said.
According to him, Ukraine really needs their support and help, but not all of them, because there are old people who went abroad because of the war and lost their homes.
"I don't want to push them, because if they come back, they won't help, they won't be able to... The same goes for children. Of course, I have great respect for the families and children who are in Ukraine, who go to underground schools. They are special, but I cannot push messages to children who are already abroad for various reasons related to this war. The war brought people many different bad reasons to leave. That's why I can't push them to come back," he added.
Recall
The European Commissioner for Migration stated that the EU will not expel Ukrainian refugees forcibly. There are 4.5 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in the EU.