Zelensky: We are recording hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions - sabotage groups and shelling - is being recorded in Ukraine. Ukraine's task is to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said that counterattacks by the Defense Forces continue in the Kharkiv region. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is in charge of this area on the spot, he is provided with the necessary means of destruction and the necessary forces. Now we are seeing more and more results - the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment.

At the same time, we understand how the enemy operates and see the plan to draw our forces back. Of course, we do not leave the Donetsk areas without the necessary support and supplies, namely the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. We pay constant attention to the Kupiansk direction. We also record hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions - sabotage groups and shelling. We are responding with fire as we should. Our task is absolutely clear: to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war. The fulfillment of this task depends literally on everyone who is now on the ground - from Chernihiv to Vovchansk, from Kharkiv to Donetsk region - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat Ukrainian units inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.