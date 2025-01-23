Zelensky: US must be part of Ukraine peacekeeping forces

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110237 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112887 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104348 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137406 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122003 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116996 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49644 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51443 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137406 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158314 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35063 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51443 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122003 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140952 views
Actual
Zelensky: US must be part of Ukraine peacekeeping forces

Zelensky: US must be part of Ukraine peacekeeping forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117748 views

The Ukrainian president said that European allies do not have enough troops to deter Russia without the United States. Zelenskyy also called on China to influence Putin to end the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that any effective peacekeeping force deployed in Ukraine must include US troops. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskiy said that his European allies do not have enough soldiers to be a realistic deterrent to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and any other solution risks causing divisions in the NATO alliance.

Ukraine's president is reportedly trying to secure the support of his most important ally as diplomatic efforts to end the fighting in his country gather momentum. He was reacting to the idea expressed on Tuesday that the military support of his European allies would be sufficient.

This is impossible without the United States. Even if some European friends think it is possible, no, it is not possible. No one will take risks without the United States

- Zelenskiy said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelenskyy is also reportedly trying to convince China to use its influence with Russia to help end the fighting, although he has expressed disappointment that he has not been able to communicate more often with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"He can push Putin to peace, I'm sure," he said. - "President Trump is the strongest - and Xi Jinping. I think there's no other ally that could really do that. His economy, Putin's, is very dependent on China.

Zelenskyy noted that, in his opinion, the agreement was made over the heads of Ukrainians during the Minsk talks in 2015.

"We don't want this to happen behind Ukraine's back," he said. - "I really believe that the United States will not do this, although I'm not sure it hasn't happened before. I'm talking here not only about America, but also about some European partners.

Trump returned to the White House this week, promising a quick end to the war in Ukraine, and plans to speak with Putin in the coming days. 

Zelenskiy warns that without long-term commitments from Western allies, Putin will use the ceasefire as an opportunity to rearm before launching a future offensive.

At the same time, initial conversations with Trump's advisers have sparked cautious optimism among Ukraine's European allies about the new administration, and Zelenskiy has praised Trump's pledge to expand US energy exports as a way to put pressure on Moscow. He is eager to present the upcoming talks as an opportunity for Trump to demonstrate US strength.

"The end of the war should be Trump's victory, not Putin's," Zelensky said. - "Putin is nobody to him.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump called on the Russian president to end the war in Ukraine or face a new wave of punitive measures, including tariffs, taxes and sanctions. "We can do this the easy way or the hard way - and the easy way is always better," he wrote.

For Ukraine, as noted, the key to any agreement will be security guarantees from the US and Europe, which should be enough to deter the Kremlin from invading again. Zelenskiy has indicated that he wants to get these commitments from Trump before engaging directly with Putin.

"The only question is what are the security guarantees, and, frankly, I want to have an understanding before the negotiations," he said. - "If he can guarantee this strong and irreversible security for Ukraine, we will move along this diplomatic path.

Zelensky revealed the conditions for a strong position of Ukraine in negotiations with Russia16.01.25, 17:04 • 44934 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising