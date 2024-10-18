Zelensky told who will not be shown secret applications of the Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that the secret annexes of the Victory Plan will be shown only to countries that are able to implement them. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partner support for the plan's implementation.
The secret annexes of the Victory Plan will not be shown to countries that do not have the necessary resources to implement them. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, UNN reports.
The annexes to the plan are open and have been handed over to those countries that have the points that are needed to strengthen Ukraine. If a particular country that is our partner does not have this to strengthen us, then why give them the annexes?
According to him, there are also countries that want to see the applications, but did not help Ukraine during the war.
If countries are ready to support us and strengthen us, I'm not against making this app open to everyone. On the contrary, I'm in favor of our people seeing what's there, so that the Russians can see it. Then it will be equal negotiations
Recall
The President of Ukraine said that the Victory Plan is aimed at strengthening the country, regardless of Russia's actions. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international partners' support for the implementation of this plan.