Zelensky to meet with Starmer and King Charles in London - Nikiforov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives in London to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On Sunday, he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III and other European allies.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the capital of the United Kingdom. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer today and with King Charles tomorrow. This was confirmed by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, UNN writes.
Details
"We are in London," Zelenskiy's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, told reporters, adding that a meeting with Keir Starmer is scheduled for Saturday evening, March 1.
He also added that a number of bilateral meetings will take place on Sunday, March 2, including with King Charles III.
Recall
The Ukrainian delegation arrived at Stansted Airport in the UK. President Zelenskyy is expected to be on board to hold talks with the Prime Minister and attend the summit.