Zelensky: this war cannot be calmed down by talking

During his speech at the UN Security Council, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia has been violating the UN Charter and international norms since the first second of the war. He added that this war will not "calm down" and cannot be calmed down by talking, reports UNN correspondent.

From the very first second of this war, Russia has been doing things that are in no way justifiable under the UN Charter. Every destroyed Ukrainian city, every burned village - and there are hundreds and hundreds of them - is proof that Russia is committing an international crime. And that is why this war cannot simply "die down". That is why this war cannot be calmed down by talking. Action is necessary. And I am grateful to all the nations that are truly helping in ways that save the lives of our people, - Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own.

Russia can only be forced to peace. And that is exactly what is needed - to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter, - Zelensky believes.

The Head of State added that the third winter is now approaching, when there is a war and Russians are again trying to destroy Ukrainian energy. And this time they are acting even more cynically, as they are preparing attacks on three nuclear power plants.



If Russia is willing to go this far, it means that nothing you value matters to Moscow. This kind of Russian cynicism will continue to strike if it is given any place in the world. The UN Charter leaves no room for it. And that is why the Peace Formula leaves no room for it either, - the Head of State emphasized.

Zelensky reminded that the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine is based on the UN Charter, and this Charter is common to all UN member states.

UN Secretary-General emphasizes that it is time to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter, while recognizing that countries are neglecting it

The UN Charter. There is only one UN Charter that unites everyone - it must unite everyone. There is only one way to a just peace - clear steps that everyone understands equally, and this is reflected in the Peace Formula. This is the implementation of the UN Charter. And we all know what needs to be done if we honestly assess the situation and really want to stop Russia's war. And the most important thing is to act. Together, of course. In unity, of course. Without creating new and unnecessary divisions of the world into blocs or regional groups. Unity always works in favor of peace, - Zelensky emphasized.

He also invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit.

