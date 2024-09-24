Zelensky: this war cannot be calmed down by talking

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108804 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142377 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145802 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140028 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112158 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104789 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115904 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 74949 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 81471 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 50565 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 41445 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203717 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192521 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144214 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139814 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156563 views
Zelensky: this war cannot be calmed down by talking

Zelensky: this war cannot be calmed down by talking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18873 views

The President of Ukraine spoke at the UN Security Council, emphasizing that Russia has been violating the UN Charter and international norms since the first second of the war.

During his speech at the UN Security Council, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia has been violating the UN Charter and international norms since the first second of the war. He added that this war will not "calm down" and cannot be calmed down by talking, reports UNN correspondent.

From the very first second of this war, Russia has been doing things that are in no way justifiable under the UN Charter. Every destroyed Ukrainian city, every burned village - and there are hundreds and hundreds of them - is proof that Russia is committing an international crime. And that is why this war cannot simply "die down". That is why this war cannot be calmed down by talking. Action is necessary. And I am grateful to all the nations that are truly helping in ways that save the lives of our people,

- Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own.

Russia can only be forced to peace. And that is exactly what is needed - to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter,

- Zelensky believes.

The Head of State added that the third winter is now approaching, when there is a war and Russians are again trying to destroy Ukrainian energy. And this time they are acting even more cynically, as they are preparing attacks on three nuclear power plants.

If Russia is willing to go this far, it means that nothing you value matters to Moscow. This kind of Russian cynicism will continue to strike if it is given any place in the world. The UN Charter leaves no room for it. And that is why the Peace Formula leaves no room for it either,

- the Head of State emphasized.

Zelensky reminded that the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine is based on the UN Charter, and this Charter is common to all UN member states.

UN Secretary-General emphasizes that it is time to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter, while recognizing that countries are neglecting it24.09.24, 16:49 • 13956 views

The UN Charter. There is only one UN Charter that unites everyone - it must unite everyone. There is only one way to a just peace - clear steps that everyone understands equally, and this is reflected in the Peace Formula. This is the implementation of the UN Charter. And we all know what needs to be done if we honestly assess the situation and really want to stop Russia's war. And the most important thing is to act. Together, of course. In unity, of course. Without creating new and unnecessary divisions of the world into blocs or regional groups. Unity always works in favor of peace,

- Zelensky emphasized.

He also invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
united-nationsUnited Nations
brazilBrazil
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

