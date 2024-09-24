UN Secretary-General emphasizes that it is time to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter, while recognizing that countries are neglecting it

During his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that it is time to put an end to the war in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter, UNN correspondent reports.

The war in Ukraine is gaining momentum and shows no signs of abating. Civilians are paying the price in terms of increased death tolls and devastated communities. The time has come for a just peace based on the UN Charter, international law and the - said the Secretary General.

At the same time, he stated that the prospects for the entire world are generally overshadowed by threats of nuclear weapons use. He also recognized that there are countries that disregard international law and do not bear responsibility.

They (countries - ed.) can disregard international law, they can violate the UN Charter, they can ignore international human rights conventions or international court decisions, they can ignore significant violations of humanitarian law, they can even invade another country, destroy an entire society and completely disregard the well-being of their own people. And then nothing happens. We see this impunity everywhere: in the Middle East, in the heart of Europe, in the Horn of Africa (the Somali peninsula - ed.) - said the UN Secretary-General.

