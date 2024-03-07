Zelensky talked to the director of the Oscar-nominated film 20 Days in Mariupol: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the team that created the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" for exposing Russia's atrocities against our people to the whole world. Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

I spoke with Mstislav Chernov, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary 20 Days in Mariupol. I am grateful to the team that created this very important film for exposing Russia's atrocities against our people to the whole world - Zelensky said.

He added that this horrific and true story is critical to counter Russian lies, to keep Ukraine in the spotlight, and to understand that our country must win this war and Russia must be held accountable.

The President thanked the team for their fearless and tireless work and wished them success in the nomination.

Recall

The Ukrainian documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol directed by Mstislav Chernov has been shortlisted for two Oscars this year. The film is nominated for Best Documentary and Best International Film.