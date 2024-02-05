Zelensky submits bills to Rada to extend martial law and mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This is stated in bills No. 10457 and No. 10456, registered in the Rada on February 5, July, UNN reports.

Details

The documents propose to extend martial law from February 14 for 90 days.

Draft Law No. 10457 provides for the approval of the Presidential Decree of February 5 "On Extension of the Period of General Mobilization," according to which the period of general mobilization is extended from February 14, 2024, for 90 days.

Draft Law No. 10456 provides for the approval of the Presidential Decree of February 5 "On Extension of the Martial Law in Ukraine," according to which the term of martial law is extended from February 14, 2024, for 90 days.