Zelensky signed a law simplifying the change of land use designation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada on February 6 that simplifies the change of land use designation to attract investment for the rapid reconstruction of Ukraine. The president said this during a speech at the Made in Ukraine forum, UNN reports.

I have just signed a law that simplifies the change of land use designation to attract investment for the purpose of rapid reconstruction of Ukraine - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Bill No. 9627, which Zelensky is referring to, was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on February 6. It provides for a reduction in bureaucratic procedures for changing the designated purpose of land during the review of documentation for the construction of factories or other industrial or energy facilities.

Obtaining all the necessary permits will take no more than 1.5 months, as opposed to 1-3 years earlier.

The law cancels the need for mandatory development of urban planning and land management documentation to change the designated purpose of land from agricultural to industrial.

Recall

Today , the Made in Ukraine platform is being launched in Ukraine, which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

The Ministry of Economy: $5.8 billion of investments are needed to restore private business in Ukraine