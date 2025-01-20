Zelensky shows footage of new testimony of captured North Korean military

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video of captured North Korean soldiers talking to SBU investigators, UNN reports.

Details

"Continued communication of captured North Korean soldiers with SBU investigators. Intelligence information on the movement of such soldiers to Russian territory, training and their complete information isolation is confirmed by the words of the prisoners," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President emphasized that "all the facts about North Korea's participation in this war will be established.

