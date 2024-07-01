Zelensky sent a message to Hungary on the start of its EU presidency

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Hungary on the start of its EU presidency and expressed readiness to contribute to the strengthening of Europe and join efforts to promote common European values, goals and interests on the path to Ukraine's membership in the EU, UNN reports.

I congratulate Hungary on its EU Presidency. I wish the Hungarian presidency success in promoting our common European values, goals and interests. On the way to the EU, Ukraine is ready to join these efforts and contribute to the strengthening of our Europe - Zelensky wrote in X.

At the same time, the President expressed gratitude to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander do Croo for Belgium's leadership during its historic EU presidency. "During this time, significant steps have been taken to strengthen the whole of Europe. Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the 50-billion-dollar Ukraine Facility program, important actions to use frozen funds," Zelenskyy said.

Hungary becomes the President of the EU Council