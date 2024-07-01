Hungary becomes the President of the EU Council
UNN
Hungary assumes the presidency of the EU Council for six months amid serious disagreements with the EU leadership over a number of issues, including the war in Ukraine and migration. On July 1, Hungary takes over the EU presidency from Belgium to pass it to Poland on a rotating basis at the end of December. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.
Details
The difficult relations between Budapest and Brussels were even reflected in the choice of the presidency's motto: "Let's make Europe great again!". This slogan is similar to the election slogan of former US President Donald Trump, who is not supported by the current EU leadership, but is openly supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The official logo of the presidency is a Rubik's cube, with the red, white, and green flag of Hungary on one side and the EU emblem in the form of stars arranged in a circle on the other. This year, the invention of the Hungarian engineer Ernő Rubik's cube turned 50 years old.
According to the presidency's website, the puzzle requires "strategic vision, patience, discipline and precision - the qualities needed for Hungary's presidency of the EU Council.
