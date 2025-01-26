Zelensky: Russia launched more than 20 missiles and 750 drones at Ukraine in a week

During this week, Russia launched about 1,250 bombs, more than 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types. Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Over the past week, Ukraine has suffered hundreds of Russian attacks with various types of weapons: about 1,250 air bombs, more than 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types. Only determination can stop such terrorists - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is constantly working with partners to increase defense capabilities and reduce Russia's ability to terrorize Ukraine.

"Long-range is important. Sanctions are important. Reducing the price of oil is important. The main thing is to do everything in unity and resolutely protect lives," Zelensky added.

Recall

On the night of January 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 72 drones, of which 50 were destroyed, 9 were lost in the field, and one more was still in the air.