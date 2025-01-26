Zelensky: Russia launched more than 20 missiles and 750 drones at Ukraine in a week

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101193 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110237 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112887 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104348 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137406 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122003 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116996 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49644 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51443 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137406 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168661 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158314 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35063 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51443 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122004 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140952 views
Zelensky: Russia launched more than 20 missiles and 750 drones at Ukraine in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35614 views

In one week, Russia attacked Ukraine with about 1,250 bombs, more than 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of unity and strong defense.

During this week, Russia launched about 1,250 bombs, more than 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types. Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Over the past week, Ukraine has suffered hundreds of Russian attacks with various types of weapons: about 1,250 air bombs, more than 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types. Only determination can stop such terrorists 

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is constantly working with partners to increase defense capabilities and reduce Russia's ability to terrorize Ukraine.

"Long-range is important. Sanctions are important. Reducing the price of oil is important. The main thing is to do everything in unity and resolutely protect lives," Zelensky added.

Recall

On the night of January 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 72 drones, of which 50 were destroyed, 9 were lost in the field, and one more was still in the air.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

