"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Zelensky reveals who will sit at the table of future talks with Russia

Zelensky reveals who will sit at the table of future talks with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49973 views

The Ukrainian president said that Europe should be a participant in future negotiations, as it could become Russia's next target after Ukraine. Zelenskyy also emphasized the important role of the United States and Turkey in ensuring security.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Europe should be at the negotiating table because after Ukraine, Russia could attack any European country. He said this during the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2025" forum, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

He noted that Europe will be at the upcoming talks, because after Ukraine, it will be Europe that will be more dangerous.

"There will be Europe, because the war is on this continent and Europe may be the most dangerous after us. You know this here, in the Black Sea, on land, and so on, and in the border area, and on the border with Ukraine, and those countries that will be the first to be attacked. That is why Europe is necessarily the United States. I said it, definitely the United States, as our strategic partner. And representatives of Europe in a broader sense. For example, Turkey, I don't know at what point, in what format, in what role, I'm not ready yet, but Erdogan knows that we see him as an important security guarantor for us. I spoke with President Erdogan about this. I believe that Europe as a whole should look at Turkey, because there are two armies in Europe. Today, there are 800 thousand Ukrainians and 800 thousand Turkishs. These are the two largest armies. There are other countries, of course. There are partners who have helped us a lot, but in Europe, we need to state who is able to really guarantee the security of the contingent today," Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy also believes that Donald Trump's potential meeting with Vladimir Putin before the talks with Kyiv could have a negative impact on both Ukrainian society and US relations with Ukraine and Europe.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
europeEurope
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

