Zelensky reveals the purpose of his meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump to present a victory plan, UNN reports.

"First of all, it is very important to share, to share the plan, all our steps on how we can strengthen Ukraine. And, of course, we have to decide this now, because after November, only the American people will decide who will be president. We realize that we will be able to stop Putin before November. We have to do it now. We will try on the battlefield with our heroic soldiers. But we understand that after November we have to decide, and we hope that the power of the United States will be very strong. And we are counting on it. That's why I decided to meet with both candidates with all due respect," Zelenskyy said when asked why he decided to meet with Trump.

Recall

US presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated his statement that he could quickly end the war in Ukraine if elected. This is how he answered a question from the Voice of America during the open part of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.