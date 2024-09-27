ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175643 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142344 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145780 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112158 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176408 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104789 views

Zelensky reveals the purpose of his meeting with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17247 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi met with US presidential candidate Trump to present a plan for Ukraine's victory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump to present a victory plan, UNN reports.

"First of all, it is very important to share, to share the plan, all our steps on how we can strengthen Ukraine. And, of course, we have to decide this now, because after November, only the American people will decide who will be president. We realize that we will be able to stop Putin before November. We have to do it now. We will try on the battlefield with our heroic soldiers. But we understand that after November we have to decide, and we hope that the power of the United States will be very strong. And we are counting on it. That's why I decided to meet with both candidates with all due respect," Zelenskyy said when asked why he decided to meet with Trump.

Recall

US presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated his statement that he could quickly end the war in Ukraine if elected. This is how he answered a question from the Voice of America during the open part of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

