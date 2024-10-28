Zelensky reveals details of the situation in the east: the enemy has heavy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reported a difficult situation in the east due to the large number of Russian troops. According to Zelenskyy, 800 Russian troops were killed in the east yesterday alone.
The situation in eastern Ukraine is difficult, with many Russian troops and heavy losses on the part of the enemy. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson, UNN reports.
"From the very beginning of the Russian invasion, our guys, our soldiers, heroic men and women, they have been holding on as much as they can. In the east, the situation is really difficult because there are many Russians there, and they do not think that these are people for them. Many Russians are dying every day," Zelensky said.
The President emphasized that yesterday Russia lost 800 people killed in the east alone.
"We think first of all about people and then about the land, but in any case, we remain as strong as possible," he added.
Zelenskyy arrives in Iceland: what will be discussed at the summit with five countries28.10.24, 15:22 • 13823 views