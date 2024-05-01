Zelensky reshuffles regional SBU leadership: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reshuffled the leadership of the SBU regional offices by signing a number of decrees, UNN reports.

Details

Accordingly, according to documents published on the website of the Presidential Office:

Dmytro Nevedrov was dismissed from the post of the head of the SBU Office in Mykolaiv region and appointed as the head of the SBU Office in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Serhiy Kononenko was dismissed from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region and appointed as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia region.

Ivan Rudnytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU Office in Poltava region and appointed head of the SBU Office in Volyn region.

Mykola Lysenko is dismissed from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Volyn region and appointed Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.