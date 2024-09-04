Zelensky reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences

After another Russian attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again pointed out to partners the need for air defense and showed the consequences of an enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian missiles are against our cities and people. As of now, 5 people have been killed in the strike on Lviv, including a child - a 14-year-old girl. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. More than 30 people were injured. Ordinary residential buildings in the city, schools and medical facilities were damaged.

Five people were injured in the Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih. There is destruction of houses and civilian infrastructure. Our services are working on the ground and doing everything necessary to eliminate the consequences of the attack. All the wounded are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Every partner in the world who helps Ukraine with air defense is a true defender of life. And everyone who convinces partners to give Ukraine more range to respond to terror fairly is working to prevent just such Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities. Terror must be stopped," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.