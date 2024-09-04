ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences

Kyiv

 113360 views

A Russian missile strike on Lviv killed 5 people, including a 14-year-old girl. In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured. Zelensky calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

After another Russian attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again pointed out to partners the need for air defense and showed the consequences of an enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian missiles are against our cities and people. As of now, 5 people have been killed in the strike on Lviv, including a child - a 14-year-old girl. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. More than 30 people were injured. Ordinary residential buildings in the city, schools and medical facilities were damaged.

Five people were injured in the Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih. There is destruction of houses and civilian infrastructure. Our services are working on the ground and doing everything necessary to eliminate the consequences of the attack. All the wounded are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Every partner in the world who helps Ukraine with air defense is a true defender of life. And everyone who convinces partners to give Ukraine more range to respond to terror fairly is working to prevent just such Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities. Terror must be stopped," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

