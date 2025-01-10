Zelensky: Our dream is to get security guarantees and end the war in 2025

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs to be given security guarantees that will prevent Putin from coming to Ukraine again with war. According to him, Ukraine's dream is to receive such guarantees and end the war this year. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, UNN reports.

"It is very important for us that peace comes. We want peace more than anyone else, and this is understandable, because we are losing more than anyone else, especially people. But before we agree on anything... it is very important that it is not something like I said, but that it is serious security guarantees, that it is security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. This is the protection of Ukraine and security guarantees that Russia will not return, will not return again with aggression, as it was with the occupation of Crimea in 2014, when they occupied part of it... everyone said: "here is a frozen conflict, and Russia will not come, and then there will be only diplomacy." But it turned out that Putin was lying. And it turned out that Putin came with a full-scale war and killed, and killed tens of thousands of people," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs the United States to put pressure on Russia and give Ukraine, together with Europe, such security guarantees that Putin or anyone after him will never come to war against Ukraine.

"It is very important for us that we are properly informed, that we understand what is happening. Putin wants to destroy Ukraine completely, and he has always wanted to destroy it. It is a fact, it is his dream to destroy us completely, to occupy us completely. We shouldn't believe in other fairy tales, so we need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees that will not allow him to come back with war. It is our dream to receive such guarantees this year and to end the war this year. We will do everything for this," the President added.

Representatives of US President Joe Biden's administration claimthat both the US and Ukrainian administrations have suggested that negotiations with Moscow could take place in the first half of 2025, regardless of who wins the US election.