Zelensky: Our dream is to get security guarantees and end the war in 2025

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40085 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144831 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125925 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133634 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133228 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163018 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104414 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91104 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128942 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127607 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89083 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100594 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144831 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169644 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163018 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 190810 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180068 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127608 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 128943 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142411 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134076 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151303 views
Zelensky: Our dream is to get security guarantees and end the war in 2025

Zelensky: Our dream is to get security guarantees and end the war in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36228 views

The President of Ukraine has stated the need for serious security guarantees from the United States and Europe. Such guarantees should make it impossible for Russia to aggress against Ukraine again in the future.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs to be given security guarantees that will prevent Putin from coming to Ukraine again with war. According to him, Ukraine's dream is to receive such guarantees and end the war this year. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, UNN reports.

"It is very important for us that peace comes. We want peace more than anyone else, and this is understandable, because we are losing more than anyone else, especially people. But before we agree on anything... it is very important that it is not something like I said, but that it is serious security guarantees, that it is security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. This is the protection of Ukraine and security guarantees that Russia will not return, will not return again with aggression, as it was with the occupation of Crimea in 2014, when they occupied part of it... everyone said: "here is a frozen conflict, and Russia will not come, and then there will be only diplomacy." But it turned out that Putin was lying. And it turned out that Putin came with a full-scale war and killed, and killed tens of thousands of people," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs the United States to put pressure on Russia and give Ukraine, together with Europe, such security guarantees that Putin or anyone after him will never come to war against Ukraine.

"It is very important for us that we are properly informed, that we understand what is happening. Putin wants to destroy Ukraine completely, and he has always wanted to destroy it. It is a fact, it is his dream to destroy us completely, to occupy us completely. We shouldn't believe in other fairy tales, so we need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees that will not allow him to come back with war. It is our dream to receive such guarantees this year and to end the war this year. We will do everything for this," the President added.

Recall

Representatives of US President Joe Biden's administration claimthat both the US and Ukrainian administrations have suggested that negotiations with Moscow could take place in the first half of 2025, regardless of who wins the US election.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising