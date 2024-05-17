Zelensky on the Peace Summit: there is agreement from states from all continents

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the preparation of the first Peace Summit in Switzerland. There is already consent from states from all continents to participate in the Summit. Zelensky said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

I have just held a lengthy meeting to prepare for the first Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland. This is the first real opportunity to bring a fair end to this war. The meeting was attended by the Office's team, our international experts, and all those involved in working with partners on the Summit. Almost a month before the Summit, a month of our work. We have already received consent from states from all continents to participate in the Summit. We will definitely continue to work at all levels to make the meeting effective - Zelensky said.

He noted that he will continue to communicate with the leaders, the team will continue to work at the level of national security advisers, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parliament, and civic leaders.

"We also use our informal ties with partners. Ukraine and many other countries have already gone through so many Russian meannesses and deceptions - Russian violations of treaties and promises - that only the world majority together can effectively force Russia to respect the UN Charter, international law and real peace," Zelensky said.

Addendum

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat his country will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, but cannot yet announce at what level it will be represented.

The President of Brazil will not go to the Peace Summit on Ukraine.