Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky met with the new OSCE chairman: what they talked about

Zelensky met with the new OSCE chairman: what they talked about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31292 views

Zelenskyy asked the new OSCE chairman to focus the organization's attention on the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia and thanked Malta for hosting the meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula.

During a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the organization's attention to be focused on the return of children illegally deported by Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.  

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta Ian Borg, who is on a visit to Ukraine. 

- the statement said.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Malta on its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and emphasized the priority of releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war and returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia.  

"Now I am talking to you, and  as the OSCE chairman, and I am asking you as a minister to focus on the return of illegally deported children and help us, together with our partners, to bring children home. I believe that this is the most important thing," Zelensky said.

For his part, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office emphasized solidarity with Ukraine and assured that the security of our country is a priority of Malta's OSCE Chairmanship.

Image

"The reason I met with you and the Foreign Minister today  is to hear what you would like the OSCE to do. We will work, we will do everything in our power to meet your requests, because ultimately you are the ones who are suffering from this war and you should determine how this organization can work for you," the OSCE chairman-in-office said.

Zelenskyy specifically noted that the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the Ukrainian peace formula was held in Malta last October.  

"Thank you for holding a successful meeting of advisors in Malta to discuss the Peace Formula. It was a very high level, representatives of 66 countries took part in the meeting. This is a very significant result," the Head of State summarized.

Image

The President conveyed an invitation to the Prime Minister of Malta to visit Ukraine and take part in the Global Peace Summit.

"Russia's war against children": Zelenska offers ideas on how to return deported children02.02.24, 17:43 • 33199 views

Addendum Addendum

On January 1, 2024, Malta began its one-year chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) after Russia blocked the organization's functioning for months and the approval of the Estonian chairmanship.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

