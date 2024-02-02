"Russia's war against children": Zelenska offers ideas on how to return deported children

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100178 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125927 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128055 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273411 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177565 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166965 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242503 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104998 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 98264 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 73256 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 69716 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 82009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242513 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253256 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239203 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125938 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102866 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119900 views
"Russia's war against children": Zelenska offers ideas on how to return deported children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33195 views

An international conference in Latvia discussed ways to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia with the participation of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

An international conference "Russia's War on Children" was held in Riga. The event was attended by First Lady Olena Zelenska. During the event, the Ministry of Reintegration told about the developed ways of returning Ukrainian children, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the main purpose of the conference was to draw the attention of the international community to the facts of abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

In her speech, Olena Zelenska noted that the Geneva Convention contains a provision under which return can take place both to the territory of the child's country of citizenship and to the territory of states that are not parties to the conflict.

Therefore, the countries of the Baltic region, which are geographically close to the aggressor, can be such countries.

According to the First Lady, all the necessary mechanisms should be developed jointly with international partners. They should be developed with the direct involvement of countries that are willing to mediate in this process. According to Mrs. Zelenska, this is the most noble way to use our influence, power and resources to save our children.

I hope for the help of the international community in this matter. Because when it comes to children's lives, we all need to do more and act decisively.

- Zelenska said.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWar
ministry-of-reintegration-of-temporarily-occupied-territoriesMinistry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
latviaLatvia
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

