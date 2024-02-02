"Russia's war against children": Zelenska offers ideas on how to return deported children

An international conference "Russia's War on Children" was held in Riga. The event was attended by First Lady Olena Zelenska. During the event, the Ministry of Reintegration told about the developed ways of returning Ukrainian children, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the main purpose of the conference was to draw the attention of the international community to the facts of abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

In her speech, Olena Zelenska noted that the Geneva Convention contains a provision under which return can take place both to the territory of the child's country of citizenship and to the territory of states that are not parties to the conflict.

Therefore, the countries of the Baltic region, which are geographically close to the aggressor, can be such countries.

According to the First Lady, all the necessary mechanisms should be developed jointly with international partners. They should be developed with the direct involvement of countries that are willing to mediate in this process. According to Mrs. Zelenska, this is the most noble way to use our influence, power and resources to save our children.