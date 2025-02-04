ukenru
Zelensky makes a statement about his legitimacy and the elections in Ukraine

Zelensky makes a statement about his legitimacy and the elections in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71044 views

The President of Ukraine stated that his legitimacy was confirmed by 73% of the vote. He emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war due to technical and legislative restrictions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cannot be illegitimate, as he was elected by 73% of voters, and it is impossible to hold elections during the war. Zelensky said this in an interview with Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

As for my legitimacy, I was elected by 73% of my population. You know that I have always said that I am open to any elections. Yes, there can't be elections during the war, we need to change the legislation and the Constitution. There are big challenges. How will our military vote? This is a question from all Ukrainians, how will they be able to vote? How will people in the occupied territories vote, how will they express who they want to elect, how will 8 million Ukrainians who are abroad because of the war vote? 

- Zelensky said.

Putin's statements on Zelensky's legitimacy are absurd - Sibiga02.02.25, 22:18 • 53212 views

He emphasized that when the war ends, when martial law ends, then there will definitely be elections.

"We are defending democracy, so this is necessary," Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova statedthat the issue of holding elections by the end of 2025 was not discussed. Ukraine is ready to explain why elections during the war are impossible.

US offers Ukraine to hold elections by the end of the year on one condition - mass media01.02.25, 18:29 • 55977 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising