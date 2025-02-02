Putin's statements on Zelensky's legitimacy are absurd - Sibiga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about the illegitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy are absurd. This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, UNN reports.

Putin's statements about the legitimacy of the Ukrainian president are absurd. In the quarter century since Putin has been in the Kremlin, Ukraine has had three presidents in fair elections - Sibiga said.

According to him, Putin "has usurped power, trampled on the Russian constitution, killed or imprisoned all opponents, destroyed free media, organized fraudulent voting for himself, and has remained in power longer than Stalin.

Now this person lectures the world about legitimacy. Leave us alone - the minister said.

He also added that Putin's statements are lies designed to mislead foreign leaders and audiences.

Recall

Putin said he was ready to send representatives to negotiate with Zelenskyy, whom he considers illegitimate. According to him, it is possible to negotiate with anyone, but only legitimate persons should sign documents.