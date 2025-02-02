Putin's statements on Zelensky's legitimacy are absurd - Sibiga
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Sibiga calls Putin's claims that Zelenskyy is illegitimate absurd. During Putin's rule, Ukraine has had three presidents in fair elections.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about the illegitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy are absurd. This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, UNN reports.
Putin's statements about the legitimacy of the Ukrainian president are absurd. In the quarter century since Putin has been in the Kremlin, Ukraine has had three presidents in fair elections
According to him, Putin "has usurped power, trampled on the Russian constitution, killed or imprisoned all opponents, destroyed free media, organized fraudulent voting for himself, and has remained in power longer than Stalin.
Now this person lectures the world about legitimacy. Leave us alone
He also added that Putin's statements are lies designed to mislead foreign leaders and audiences.
Recall
Putin said he was ready to send representatives to negotiate with Zelenskyy, whom he considers illegitimate. According to him, it is possible to negotiate with anyone, but only legitimate persons should sign documents.