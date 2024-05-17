Zelensky: lack of air defense allowed Russians to enter Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86567 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108401 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151197 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155154 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174402 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165628 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226444 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37226 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35038 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69208 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37232 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212413 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224892 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86567 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63280 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113121 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114001 views
Zelensky: lack of air defense allowed Russians to enter Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17581 views

Zelenskyy said that the reason why the Russians were able to enter the Kharkiv region is the lack of air defense, which allows them to use their advantages in artillery and aviation.

The President said that Russians crossed the border due to a lack of air defense, using their advantages in artillery and aviation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told this to TSN journalists, UNN reports .

Russians are crossing the border because they lack air defense. They use air bombs and artillery at a distance where they have an advantage,

Zelensky explained.

Details

He also emphasized the eight-month delay on the part of our partners in making decisions on military assistance to Ukraine.

Recall

Pro-Russian social media spread disinformation that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly seizing kindergartens and hospitals in Kharkiv region, but this information is not true, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces comply with international law and do not use any facilities for military purposes.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising