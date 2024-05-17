Zelensky: lack of air defense allowed Russians to enter Kharkiv region

The President said that Russians crossed the border due to a lack of air defense, using their advantages in artillery and aviation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told this to TSN journalists, UNN reports .

Russians are crossing the border because they lack air defense. They use air bombs and artillery at a distance where they have an advantage, Zelensky explained.

He also emphasized the eight-month delay on the part of our partners in making decisions on military assistance to Ukraine.

Pro-Russian social media spread disinformation that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly seizing kindergartens and hospitals in Kharkiv region, but this information is not true, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces comply with international law and do not use any facilities for military purposes.