$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 16821 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 101139 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 73624 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 140194 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 102700 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248924 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 128717 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353490 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 98002 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 79482 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
6m/s
44%
744mm
Popular news

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

May 20, 01:41 AM • 58378 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

05:39 AM • 25835 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

05:59 AM • 41859 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 20360 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 45344 views
Publications

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

05:58 AM • 101139 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 107966 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 133626 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248924 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353490 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 46219 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 59803 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 58163 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 143080 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 146215 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Zelenskyy Initiated the Creation of Two New Specialized Courts Instead of the OASC President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated the creation of two new specialized courts to replace the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (OASC). According to the presidential decree №369/2023, the Head of State instructed the Government to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to liquidate the OASC and establish the Kyiv City District Administrative Court and the Kyiv Regional District Administrative Court. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication. Earlier, a petition calling for the consideration of draft law №5369 on the liquidation of the OASC gained the necessary 25,000 votes on the President's website. The OASC has repeatedly been the subject of corruption scandals. In particular, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigated suspicions of Judge Pavlo Vovk and other OASC judges of creating a criminal organization to seize state power.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

The President of Ukraine has submitted a bill to the Parliament on the establishment of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts with jurisdiction throughout Ukraine. This is intended to enhance the protection of rights in the field of public law relations.

Zelenskyy Initiated the Creation of Two New Specialized Courts Instead of the OASC President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated the creation of two new specialized courts to replace the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (OASC). According to the presidential decree №369/2023, the Head of State instructed the Government to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to liquidate the OASC and establish the Kyiv City District Administrative Court and the Kyiv Regional District Administrative Court. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication. Earlier, a petition calling for the consideration of draft law №5369 on the liquidation of the OASC gained the necessary 25,000 votes on the President's website. The OASC has repeatedly been the subject of corruption scandals. In particular, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigated suspicions of Judge Pavlo Vovk and other OASC judges of creating a criminal organization to seize state power.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the establishment of the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Court of Appeal, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

The corresponding draft law is registered under No. 13302 of May 19.

It proposes to establish a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Court of Appeal with their location in the city of Kyiv and extending the territorial jurisdiction of these courts to the entire territory of Ukraine.

According to the explanatory note, the establishment of these courts "will increase the effectiveness of protecting the rights, freedoms and interests of individuals in the field of public law relations".

It is reported that the draft law was developed to launch the activities of the mentioned courts.

The draft law is currently being processed in the Verkhovna Rada committee, the main committee for it is the parliamentary committee on legal policy. If the committee submits it to a vote, and the Verkhovna Rada supports it, then, after being signed by the President of Ukraine, the law will enter into force from the day following the day of its publication.

Earlier

President Zelenskyy signed the European integration law on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court. Two courts will be established: specialized district and appellate administrative courts. According to the deputies, the Ukrainian side has fully implemented one of the overdue IMF benchmarks.

As reported by the Ministry of Justice, the new Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Court of Appeal will replace the scandalous District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv (OASK).

According to the explanatory note to the signed draft law, it provides for:

  • The Kyiv City District Administrative Court is defined as a separate local administrative court that will hear administrative cases in the first instance;
    • The Kyiv City Court of Appeal is established as a court of appeal to review decisions of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

      The Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Court of Appeal, as the Ministry of Justice pointed out, will hear cases against central-level bodies: the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, ministries and other central executive bodies. Also, appeals against the results of competitions for the positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies (NABU, SAP, NAZK, ARMA, BEB). Consideration of cases regarding the results of audits of NABU and SAP.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      PoliticsKyiv
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Verkhovna Rada
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
      Kyiv
      Brent
      $65.39
      Bitcoin
      $105,298.90
      S&P 500
      $5,957.61
      Tesla
      $341.13
      Газ TTF
      $36.15
      Золото
      $3,237.71
      Ethereum
      $2,525.49