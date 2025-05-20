Zelenskyy Initiated the Creation of Two New Specialized Courts Instead of the OASC President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has initiated the creation of two new specialized courts to replace the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (OASC). According to the presidential decree №369/2023, the Head of State instructed the Government to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to liquidate the OASC and establish the Kyiv City District Administrative Court and the Kyiv Regional District Administrative Court. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication. Earlier, a petition calling for the consideration of draft law №5369 on the liquidation of the OASC gained the necessary 25,000 votes on the President's website. The OASC has repeatedly been the subject of corruption scandals. In particular, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigated suspicions of Judge Pavlo Vovk and other OASC judges of creating a criminal organization to seize state power.
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has submitted a bill to the Parliament on the establishment of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts with jurisdiction throughout Ukraine. This is intended to enhance the protection of rights in the field of public law relations.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the establishment of the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Court of Appeal, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.
Details
The corresponding draft law is registered under No. 13302 of May 19.
It proposes to establish a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Court of Appeal with their location in the city of Kyiv and extending the territorial jurisdiction of these courts to the entire territory of Ukraine.
According to the explanatory note, the establishment of these courts "will increase the effectiveness of protecting the rights, freedoms and interests of individuals in the field of public law relations".
It is reported that the draft law was developed to launch the activities of the mentioned courts.
The draft law is currently being processed in the Verkhovna Rada committee, the main committee for it is the parliamentary committee on legal policy. If the committee submits it to a vote, and the Verkhovna Rada supports it, then, after being signed by the President of Ukraine, the law will enter into force from the day following the day of its publication.
Earlier
President Zelenskyy signed the European integration law on the establishment of the Higher Administrative Court. Two courts will be established: specialized district and appellate administrative courts. According to the deputies, the Ukrainian side has fully implemented one of the overdue IMF benchmarks.
As reported by the Ministry of Justice, the new Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Court of Appeal will replace the scandalous District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv (OASK).
According to the explanatory note to the signed draft law, it provides for:
- The Kyiv City District Administrative Court is defined as a separate local administrative court that will hear administrative cases in the first instance;
- The Kyiv City Court of Appeal is established as a court of appeal to review decisions of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.
The Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Court of Appeal, as the Ministry of Justice pointed out, will hear cases against central-level bodies: the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, ministries and other central executive bodies. Also, appeals against the results of competitions for the positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies (NABU, SAP, NAZK, ARMA, BEB). Consideration of cases regarding the results of audits of NABU and SAP.