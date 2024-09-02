Zelensky imposes new sanctions against collaborators and supporters of Russian aviation

On Sunday, September 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed National Security and Defense Council sanctions against collaborators, as well as companies and people involved in the operation of Russia's aviation infrastructure. The head of state announced this in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

“Today I have signed several new sanctions decisions - the NSDC sanctions. Almost 150 entities - legal entities and individuals - that ensure the operation of Russia's aviation infrastructure,” Zelensky said.

Another sanctions package concerns collaborators.

“Sanctions against those who chose to work for evil - for war. And the task for all representatives of Ukraine is to do everything to ensure that Ukrainian sanctions are synchronized with the global ones,” the Head of State summarized.

These decrees and NSDC decisions have not yet been published.

