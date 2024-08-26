Zelenskyy announced one of Russia's largest strikes: “More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “Shaheds”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reported one of the largest strikes in Russia. More than 100 missiles of various types and about 100 “shaheds” were used, and significant damage was recorded in the energy sector.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army has inflicted one of its largest strikes today. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred "shaheds". A lot of damage was recorded in the energy sector, UNN reports.
Now, the consequences of the Russian strike are being dealt with across the country. It was one of the largest strikes - a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred "shaheds". And like most previous Russian strikes, this one is just as vile, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. It hit most of our regions, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Odesa and the western regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties. My condolences to all the families and friends
Also, according to the President, there are dozens of wounded as a result of Russian strikes, and all are being provided with the necessary assistance.
According to Zelenskyy, there is a lot of damage to the energy sector as a result of Russian strikes. However, wherever there are power outages, restoration work is already underway. Repair crews will work around the clock, the head of state added.
Putin does not lie to himself: he is a sick creature - everyone has long understood this. But it is also clear that he can only do what the world allows him to do. Weakness, insufficient decisions in response feeds terror. And every leader, every partner of ours knows what strong decisions are needed to end this war, and to end it fairly. There can be no restrictions on Ukraine's range when terrorists have no such restrictions. Defenders of life cannot be restricted in weapons when Russia uses its own weapons of all types, as well as "chessmen" and ballistic missiles from North Korea. America, Britain, France, and other partners have the power to help us stop terror. We need solutions