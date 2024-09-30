Zelensky held a meeting: they talked about manning brigades, purchasing weapons and equipment

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelensky held a meeting: they talked about manning brigades, purchasing weapons and equipment

Kyiv

 30815 views

At the meeting, the President of Ukraine discussed the issue of manning brigades, purchasing and supplying weapons. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of putting pressure on Russia and achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which was devoted to manning brigades and purchasing and supplying weapons and equipment for Ukrainian soldiers. Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

I held a meeting today. Several key issues were discussed. The first is manning the brigades. The second is weapons and equipment for our soldiers, procurement and supply. Today, we also discussed with Defense Minister Umerov the fulfillment of contracts and how the institutions within the Ministry of Defense work. All real reform steps must be fully implemented

- Zelensky said.

He added that today he discussed the situation on various fronts, further and specific tasks with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych.

It is a very difficult situation. The most important thing is to put pressure on Russia with all means, all tools, in order to achieve our goal of a real and just peace for Ukraine and all our people as soon as possible. Everything that can be done this fall, everything we can achieve, we must achieve. And it depends on everyone in the Ukrainian team. Now we have to work as hard as possible before Ramstein

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presented the US Victory Plan and explained each of its points. He also announced preparations for a meeting in Germany in the Ramstein format to discuss the details of the plan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

