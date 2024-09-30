Zelensky held a meeting: they talked about manning brigades, purchasing weapons and equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which was devoted to manning brigades and purchasing and supplying weapons and equipment for Ukrainian soldiers. Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

I held a meeting today. Several key issues were discussed. The first is manning the brigades. The second is weapons and equipment for our soldiers, procurement and supply. Today, we also discussed with Defense Minister Umerov the fulfillment of contracts and how the institutions within the Ministry of Defense work. All real reform steps must be fully implemented - Zelensky said.

He added that today he discussed the situation on various fronts, further and specific tasks with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych.

It is a very difficult situation. The most important thing is to put pressure on Russia with all means, all tools, in order to achieve our goal of a real and just peace for Ukraine and all our people as soon as possible. Everything that can be done this fall, everything we can achieve, we must achieve. And it depends on everyone in the Ukrainian team. Now we have to work as hard as possible before Ramstein - Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presented the US Victory Plan and explained each of its points. He also announced preparations for a meeting in Germany in the Ramstein format to discuss the details of the plan.