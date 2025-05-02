$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7902 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27429 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50357 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 63121 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41705 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50472 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79550 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147282 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123228 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132036 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian F-16 fleet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the fleet of military aircraft, including F-16s that are already in Ukraine, and those expected in the near future. Systemic solutions for effective training and use of aviation were discussed.

Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian F-16 fleet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development of our fleet of military aircraft. Key issues and systemic solutions were discussed, reports UNN.

Ukrainian F-16s. Held a meeting on the development of our fleet of military aircraft. All key issues. F-16s that are already in Ukraine. F-16s that we expect in the near future. And systemic solutions that will help prepare and use our military aviation more effectively

- Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also thanked everyone "who strengthens our actions in the sky."

F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 202214.02.25, 15:51 • 374943 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
