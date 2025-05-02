Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian F-16 fleet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development of our fleet of military aircraft. Key issues and systemic solutions were discussed, reports UNN.

Ukrainian F-16s. Held a meeting on the development of our fleet of military aircraft. All key issues. F-16s that are already in Ukraine. F-16s that we expect in the near future. And systemic solutions that will help prepare and use our military aviation more effectively - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also thanked everyone "who strengthens our actions in the sky."

