Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian F-16 fleet
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the fleet of military aircraft, including F-16s that are already in Ukraine, and those expected in the near future. Systemic solutions for effective training and use of aviation were discussed.
Ukrainian F-16s. Held a meeting on the development of our fleet of military aircraft. All key issues. F-16s that are already in Ukraine. F-16s that we expect in the near future. And systemic solutions that will help prepare and use our military aviation more effectively
The head of state also thanked everyone "who strengthens our actions in the sky."
