Zelenskyy extended martial law and mobilization until May 9

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed laws extending the state of war and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025, reports UNN.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine", it is stated in the cards of the laws.

Addition

On January 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the state of war for 90 days - until May 9.

People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko stated that demobilization in Ukraine is currently impossible due to a shortage of servicemen. He emphasized the need to implement a rotational system for the rest of the military.

In January, First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk stated that the bill on the terms of service will be adopted when the units capable of replacing those fighting at the front are prepared. There is no other option.