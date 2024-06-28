$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky: "Everyone is now working to make the NATO anniversary summit a success"

Kyiv • UNN

 28632 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everyone is working to make the upcoming NATO anniversary summit a success. Ukraine is considering participating in several platforms, including the Patriot Air Defense Coalition. Ukraine also seeks a strong document with security guarantees on its way to membership in the Alliance.

Zelensky: "Everyone is now working to make the NATO anniversary summit a success"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everyone is working to make the NATO anniversary summit a success. Ukraine is considering participating in several platforms of the NATO summit, including the Patriot air defense coalition platform.

Zelensky said this during a meeting with Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar, UNN reports .

Details

Now everyone is working to make the NATO anniversary summit a success. Successful for everyone. We are considering participation in several platforms within the framework of the NATO anniversary summit. In the platform of the Patriot Air Defense Coalition and so on. This meeting will definitely take place. And we are working on the result, as I said, on the result of the appropriate number of Patriot systems for Ukraine. This is the first thing. The second is a serious package to support our military. We are also working on this. The third is a meeting of all the security guarantors, all those who, while we are on our way to NATO, are guarantors with a powerful document with Ukraine. We will have a meeting and see what the results will be

- Zelensky said.

He announced another meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, where a strong document is expected.

Recall

In Kyiv , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Natasha Pirz Musar discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. As Zelenskyy emphasized, Ukraine does not want to prolong this war and it is necessary to come to a just peace as soon as possible. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Slovenia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
