Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 70 people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted National Security and Defense Council sanctions against another 68 legal entities and two individuals. This is stated in the decree of the head of state No. 340/2024, UNN reports .

The decree was reportedly signed on May 22. It comes into force on the same day.

Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decision. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the SBU and the National Bank, was instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal sanctions. And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform the competent authorities of the EU, the United States and other countries about the sanctions and to raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

The President imposed economic and other restrictive measures against two Russian citizens and 68 legal entities.

The sanctions were imposed, in particular, against Russian diplomat Yevgeny Voronin.

We were included in the list of legal entities:

LLC Uranis, registered in the Russian Federation;

Russian media, in particular, "Channel One. World Network, Zvezda TV and Radio Company of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Moscow Media;



media operating in Crimea - Krymska Gazeta, Sevastopol TV and Radio Company, Yalta TV;



WebMoney.ua LLC, which is registered in Ukraine;



Kaspersky Lab Joint Stock Company;



Yandex.Ukraine LLC.



The sanctions were imposed for 10 years.

