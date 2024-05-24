ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 70 people

Kyiv

President Zelenskyy imposes 10-year sanctions on 70 people, including Russian media and companies operating in Crimea.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted National Security and Defense Council sanctions against another 68 legal entities and two individuals. This is stated in the decree of the head of state No. 340/2024, UNN reports .

The decree was reportedly signed on May 22. It comes into force on the same day.

Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decision. In addition,  the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the SBU and the National Bank, was instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal sanctions. And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform the competent authorities of the EU, the United States and other countries about the sanctions and to raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

The President imposed economic and other restrictive measures against two Russian citizens and 68 legal entities. 

The sanctions were imposed, in particular, against Russian diplomat Yevgeny Voronin. 

We were included in the list of legal entities:

  • LLC  Uranis, registered in the Russian Federation;
  • Russian media, in particular, "Channel One. World Network, Zvezda TV and Radio Company of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Moscow Media;
  • media operating in Crimea - Krymska Gazeta, Sevastopol TV and Radio Company, Yalta TV;
  • WebMoney.ua LLC, which is registered in Ukraine;
  • Kaspersky Lab Joint Stock Company;
  • Yandex.Ukraine LLC.

The sanctions were imposed for 10 years.

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

